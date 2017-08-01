WORLD
2 MIN READ
US-backed SDF takes control of two more neighbourhoods in Raqqa
A spokesman for the US-led coalition says the SDF has also captured around 10 sq km of territory from Daesh north of Raqqa during the past two days.
US-backed SDF takes control of two more neighbourhoods in Raqqa
US-backed SDF militants are seen in Raqqa, Syria, July 31, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 1, 2017

The US-backed SDF group on Tuesday claimed that it is on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighbourhoods of Daesh-held Raqqa, the group said on Tuesday.

The US-led coalition said SDF advancing from the east were within 300 metres of meeting up with those advancing from the west. The SDF was making "consistent gains" every day, the coalition spokesman said.

The SDF launched its US-backed campaign to seize Raqqa in early June. The assault on Daesh's de facto capital in Syria overlapped with the campaign to drive the group from the Iraqi city of Mosul, where Daesh was defeated last month.

"There is a fierce resistance from Daesh, so we can't determine when exactly we'll take (full control). Around 90 percent of the southern neighbourhoods are liberated," said the SDF.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury brings the latest.

The SDF is dominated by YPG, which is the armed wing of the PYD. The PYD is the main partner for the US-led coalition against Daesh in Syria. Turkey is incensed by the US decision to arm the YPG/PYD as it considers the group as the Syrian branch of the PKK.

The PKK is recognised as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and EU.

Daesh has lost large expanses of territory in Syria over the last year to separate campaigns waged by the SDF, the Russian-backed Syrian regime, and Turkey-backed Syrian opposition forces.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us