Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that those responsible for an attack on a mosque in Egypt had no relation with Islam.

At least 305 people were killed and scores injured on Friday when attackers bombed a mosque in the town of Bir al Abed in north Sinai and then opened fire on fleeing worshipers.

"How can we call them Muslims? They are murderers, they have no relation with Islam," he said, addressing a graduation ceremony of non-commissioned officers in northwestern Balikesir province.

"This assault targeting our brothers during Friday prayers shows the un-Islamic face of Daesh," he said.

Daesh has not claimed responsibility for Friday’s attack, but they were carrying a Daesh flag, Egypt’s public prosecutor's office said in a statement on Saturday.

The gunmen, some wearing masks and military-style uniforms, surrounded the mosque blocking windows and a doorway and opened fire inside with automatic rifles, the statement citing their investigation and interviews with wounded survivors.

"They numbered between 25 and 30, carrying the Daesh flag and took up positions in front of the mosque door and its 12 windows with automatic rifles," the statement said.

Several hours later Egyptian air force jets destroyed vehicles used in the attack and "terrorist" locations where weapons and ammunition were stocked, an army spokesman said.

Tamer el Refai, an army spokesman, said vehicles used in the attack and hideouts full of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed.

The strikes targeted areas close to the town of El Arish.

Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin described the incident as a “heinous attack.”

“Turkey considers terrorism as a crime against humanity whatever its source and reason, and strongly expresses this view in its all international, regional and bilateral contacts,” Kalin said in a statement.