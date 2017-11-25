TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan discusses Syria and Sochi summit with French, Saudi leaders
In two separate phone conversations with France's Emmanuel Macron and Saudi's King Salman, Turkish president emphasised the importance of maintaining Syria's territorial integrity
This March 21, 2016. file photo shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking on the occasion of World Forestry, Water and Meteorological Day in Istanbul. (File Photo AP) / AP
November 25, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with French President Manuel Macron and the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz,  deliberating upon this week’s Sochi summit, according to a Turkish presidential source.

While speaking to Emmanuel Macron, Erdogan stressed that no other terrorist groups should be allowed in Daesh-free areas of Syria, said the source, who wished not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Erdogan also said Syria’s territorial integrity must be respected.

The phone calls came three days after Erdogan met the Russian and Iranian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani, in Sochi's Black Sea resort city.

During the meeting, the three leaders agreed to gather a congress of Syrian groups to advance a political solution for the war-torn nation by securing fair elections under the UN's supervision.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
