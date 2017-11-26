Morgan Tsvangirai, the leader of Zimbabwe's opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), called on the ruling ZANU PF party to reform itself.

Tsvangirai served as prime minister of Zimbabwe from 2009 to 2013, but was among the victims of former President Robert Mugabe's oppressive regime.

During the 2008 presidential elections, his supporters were abducted and killed. The situation forced him to pull out of the race.

Tsvangirai says his movement will push for social and economic reforms but shared concerns about ZANU PF party’s commitment to initiate reforms.

TRT World’sBen Said reports from the Zimbabwean capital Harare.