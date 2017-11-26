WORLD
Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU PF continues to face calls for reform
In a brief interview with TRT World, Morgan Tsvangirai, the head of the country's main opposing party Movement for Democratic Change, cast his doubts on the governing party's desire to change.
Morgan Tsvangirai, leader of the opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) arrives ahead of the swearing in of Zimbabwe's new president Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 24, 2017. (Photo Reuters) / Reuters
November 26, 2017

Morgan Tsvangirai, the leader of Zimbabwe's opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), called on the ruling ZANU PF party to reform itself.

Tsvangirai served as prime minister of Zimbabwe from 2009 to 2013, but was among the victims of former President Robert Mugabe's oppressive regime.

During the 2008 presidential elections, his supporters were abducted and killed. The situation forced him to pull out of the race.

Tsvangirai says his movement will push for social and economic reforms but shared concerns about ZANU PF party’s commitment to initiate reforms.

TRT World’sBen Said reports from the Zimbabwean capital Harare.

