WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian strikes kill 34 civilians in Syria's Deir Ezzor, SOHR says
Britain-based war monitor also says that regime airstrikes and shelling have killed at least 19 civilians in Damascus suburbs where opposition forces have held out against Bashar al Assad's forces throughout the country's almost seven-year conflict.
Russian strikes kill 34 civilians in Syria's Deir Ezzor, SOHR says
A pall of smoke rises from the opposition-held besieged Eastern Ghouta town of Arbin after an air strike on November 18, 2017. / AFP Archive
November 26, 2017

Russian air strikes on Sunday killed 34 civilians, among them 15 children, in a village held by Daesh in eastern Deir Ezzor province, a monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the strikes hit the village of Al Shafah, on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Regime strikes kill 19 civilians in Eastern Ghouta

Syrian activists also said that regime airstrikes and shelling killed at least 19 civilians in Damascus suburbs where opposition forces have held out against Bashar al Assad's forces throughout the nearly seven years of the country's civil war.

The SOHR says that regime jets and artillery launched a wave of attacks in the Eastern Ghouta area on Sunday. 

The war monitor says that by midday, 19 people were killed.

The locally-run Ghouta Media Center says 22 civilians have been killed.

TRT World'sSarah Firth reports.

Conditions are dire inside the area, which is suffering from shortages of food and medicine due to the tightening regime blockade. 

The UN says there are some 350,000 people in need of immediate relief in Eastern Ghouta.

Earlier this month, Syrian rebels attacked a nearby regime military installation in the area.

More than 400,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict erupted in March 2011 with anti-regime protests, the Syrian Center for Policy Research says.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us