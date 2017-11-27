South Sudan's four-year civil war has displaced more than four million people – that's almost half the country's population.

South Sudan's economy has also been ruined by the war. Its main income is from its oil reserves but fighting has slashed production to less than a third of pre-war levels.

Public money is tight and civil servants and soldiers go unpaid for months, and hyperinflation has rendered its currency almost worthless.

Hundreds of thousands have fled their villages and sought shelter in the capital.

Juba has been relatively peaceful but the population surge is putting pressure on its meagre resources, such as land.

As TRT World's Nick Davies-Jones reports, some residents have been forced to live in cemeteries.