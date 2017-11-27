Almost half of Syria's population has been uprooted by the conflict, now in its seventh year.

Many of the people left in Idlib don't want to leave, as they believe the future of their country is bright.

But many others feel frustrated by years of peace negotiations by international actors.

Film-maker and teacher Wiam Simav Bedirxan captured something of the despair and hope in her and Ossama Mohammed's award-winning film 'Silvered Water, Syria Self-Portrait.'

TRT World's Ahmed al Burai reports from Idlib, where he also spoke with former professor, Abdul Aziz Ajini.