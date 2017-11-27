WORLD
2 MIN READ
France to vote against EU extending licence for glyphosate
A quarter of all glyphosate in France is used in the wine industry, despite it accounting for only six percent of the country's agriculture. Glyphosate, which the UN says causes cancer, is a key ingredient in Monsanto's weed-killer Roundup.
France to vote against EU extending licence for glyphosate
A farmer holds up a barley seed, showing the impact of using the weed-killer glyphosate on his farm in Brentwood, Britain, November 7, 2017. / Reuters
November 27, 2017

France will vote against a five-year extension of the licence for weed-killer glyphosate that the European Commission will propose on Monday, a junior French environment minister has said.

The decision makes renewal more difficult for the product, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has said causes cancer.

Glyphosate is a key ingredient in Monsanto Co's top-selling weed-killer Roundup.

Fourteen out of 28 countries voted in favour of extending the licence when the EU voted on the issue on November 9 with nine against and five abstentions. 

Under EU rules, 16 favourable votes are needed as a "qualified majority" for renewal before authorisation expires on December 15.

TRT World'sElena Casas has this story on the issue and how it affects France's winemaking region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us