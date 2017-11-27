WORLD
1 MIN READ
Stem cell treatments are booming in Mexico
Thousands of patients undergo stem cell treatments in Mexico, as even research is heavily restricted across the border in the United States.
Stem cell treatments are booming in Mexico
Taken from embryos, umbilical cords and fat from human donors, stem cells are the body's biological building blocks. / TRTWorld
November 27, 2017

In Mexico, stem cell treatment is attracting attention from the north.

The clinics that perform the treatment inject patients with stem cells that can replace damaged tissues, help stroke victims to recover, and even help some blind people to see.

However, there are concerns about a lack of regulatory oversight from the government. 

The clinics claim they are doing clinical trials, and testimonials from patients can be found on their websites.

Academic researchers say stem cell therapy has promise. But they are cautious in conducting clinical trials because cells can mutate and produce tumours.

TRT World'sAlasdair Baverstock has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us