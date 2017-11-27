WORLD
Suicide attack kills eight people in the outskirts of Baghdad
Five suicide bombers attacked a market and shops in the Nahrawan area killing eight civilians and wounding nine others, according to a police official. Local media reports a higher death toll.
A picture taken on July 9, 2017, shows a general view of the destruction in Mosul's Old City. / AFP
November 27, 2017

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up at a market on Baghdad's outskirts Monday, leaving eight people dead, a security official said, adding that police killed three other assailants.

"Five suicide bombers attacked a market and shops in the Nahrawan area" east of the Iraqi capital, a police captain told AFP. 

"The police killed three of them but the other two blew themselves up, killing eight civilians and wounding nine," he said.

He added that two security personnel were also wounded in the blast in the district, 35 kilometres (20 miles) southeast of the Iraqi capital.

A statement by the Iraqi Interior Ministry earlier said that two attackers had shot several civilians in the Nahrawan area southeast of Baghdad before one blew himself up and the other was killed by security forces.

The Interior Ministry did not provide any casualty figures.

Local media reported at least 17 people were killed and 28 wounded. 

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack. Iraq's interior ministry spokesman described it as "a terrorist attack by two terrorist suicide attackers who fired indiscriminately on citizens in the Nahrawan area."

Daesh in Iraq

Suicide bombings are a trademark of Daesh. 

Last week Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi said Iraq is poised to declare victory against Daesh after the group is driven out of the western desert near the Syrian border.

Iraqi security officials say the group is likely to wage an insurgency after its self-proclaimed caliphate collapsed and its militants were dislodged from territories they held in the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
