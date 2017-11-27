Halal is an Arabic word for permissible. And halal products are the ones that are prepared and sold according to Islamic principles.

Now, there's a surge in "halal" companies that actively target Muslims around the world with products that fall within the bounds of Islam's lifestyle guidelines.

The global halal market is worth about 4 trillion dollars, yet there is still no global standard for the sector.

Turkish government submitted a proposal to parliament for establishing a halal accreditation agency, which would be the only one of its kind in the country and able to establish overseas branches.

The center is set to open before the end of the year.

Ankara also hosted The World Halal Summit Istanbul (WHSI) and the 5th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Halal Expo in Istanbul recently.

TRT World’sMaria Ramos has visited the expo and explains why Turkey aims to lead the industry.