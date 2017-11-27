TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey poised to take lead in halal market
Turkish government plans to open its first halal accreditation centre to serve 1.6 billion consumers around the world.
Turkey poised to take lead in halal market
A man slices meat in a food court during the 5th OIC Halal EXPO and World Halal Summit at the Lutfi Kirdar International Convention and Exhibition Center in Istanbul, Turkey on November 23, 2017. (Photo AA) / AA
November 27, 2017

Halal is an Arabic word for permissible. And halal products are the ones that are prepared and sold according to Islamic principles. 

Now, there's a surge in "halal"  companies that actively target Muslims around the world with products that fall within the bounds of Islam's lifestyle guidelines.

The global halal market is worth about 4 trillion dollars, yet there is still no global standard for the sector.

Turkish government submitted a proposal to parliament for establishing a halal accreditation agency, which would be the only one of its kind in the country and able to establish overseas branches.

The center is set to open before the end of the year.

Ankara also hosted The World Halal Summit Istanbul (WHSI) and the 5th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Halal Expo in Istanbul recently.

TRT World’sMaria Ramos has visited the expo and explains why Turkey aims to lead the industry.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us