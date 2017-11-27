Uhuru Kenyatta will be sworn in for a second term as Kenya's president on Tuesday.

His inauguration comes ahead after Kenya's Supreme Court last Monday validated his poll victory. But the country's political crisis is not over.

Protests sparked by the court decision left two dead; they're the latest casualties in a four-month period of unrest in which 56 people have died.

Uhuru Kenyatta continues to face the challenge of overcoming ethnic divisions as some opposition figures call for his supporters to boycott the inauguration.

TRT World'sGladys Njoroge Morgan reports.