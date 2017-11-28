WORLD
UN restarts Syria peace talks but Syrian regime may not attend
The eighth round of talks are seen as a chance for the UN to revitalise its push to end the six-year war, which has killed more than 340,000 people and left Syria in ruin.
A wounded boy at a hospital in Douma after an airstrike on the rebel-held town of Mesraba, in the rebel-held besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, November 26, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 28, 2017

The United Nations reopens its Syria peace talks on Tuesday but the Syrian regime’s last minute announcement that it may not come to Geneva delivered a blow to the already faltering negotiations. 

UN envoy Staffan de Mistura has stressed the urgent need for progress towards a political solution and had been bolstered by the fractured opposition’s decision to form a unified negotiation team for the first time. 

But on the eve of the talks reopening, de Mistura told the Security Council that Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad had not yet committed to show up. 

“The government did not yet confirm its participation in Geneva but indicated that we would be hearing from them soon”, he said.

Regime negotiators did not travel to Geneva on Monday, all but assuring they will be absent for the opening of the talks. 

The UN envoy recalled Assad’s pledge to Russian President Vladimir Putin last week that he was “ready for dialogue.”

“Naturally we know and indeed expect that the government will be on its way shortly, particularly in light of Assad’s commitment to President Putin,” he added.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports.

Opposition unites

De Mistura had voiced hope the upcoming round will mark the first “real negotiation” on a possible peace deal. 

For that to happen rival sides will need to overcome the hurdle that has derailed past discussions: Assad’s fate. 

De Mistura has told the opposition that its longstanding demand for Assad’s ouster may no longer be tenable. 

Backed by Russia’s decisive military support, Assad’s regime has regained control of 55 percent of the country, including major cities Damascus, Aleppo, Homs and Hama.

Same old deadlock? 

The decision last week by Syrian opposition groups to send a single delegation to Geneva raised hopes of a possible breakthrough. 

The new rebel negotiating team includes members of the Saudi-backed High Negotiations Committee (HNC), which insists on Assad’s ouster, as well as representatives of groups based in Moscow and Cairo that have a more moderate stance on the regime leader. 

Speaking to reporters shortly after landing in Geneva, opposition delegation chief Nasr al-Hariri said his camp was united on the need to put an “inclusive” transitional government in place ahead of elections UN-supervised. 

“That means that Bashar al Assad will not be in power from the beginning... of the transition”, he said, in a sign that the talks may remain deadlocked over the president’s future. 

That could spell more trouble for the UN’s peace push, which has been overshadowed by deals spearheaded by Moscow. 

Russia, Iran and Turkey have hosted negotiations in the Kazakh capital that led to the creation of four “de-escalation zones” which produced a drop in violence, though deadly air strikes and battles continue in some areas.

Western powers are concerned that Russia is seeking to take a leading role in the peace process and will carve out a settlement that will largely favour Assad.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
