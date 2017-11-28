TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish jets bomb PKK targets in northern Iraq
Over 40 PKK targets have been destroyed in an air strike in northern Iraq, the Turkish military says.
Turkish jets bomb PKK targets in northern Iraq
The latest air strikes by Turkey were carried out on Monday, according to the military. / AP
November 28, 2017

Turkey's military said on Tuesday that its jets carried out air strikes in northern Iraq against PKK targets.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said the air strikes were launched on Monday in Iraq's Asos region near the mountainous border with Turkey, destroying 41 targets including shelters and tunnels of the terror group. 

The military further said jets and drones that were involved in the air strikes returned safely back to the base.

The PKK is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU. In its over three decade terror campaign against Turkey, more than 40,000 people have been killed.

Since the group resumed its armed campaign in July 2015, more than 1,200 people, including security forces personnel and civilians, have lost their lives.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us