Thousands of children have severely been affected from the war in Syria. Many have lost their families and now live in orphanages that struggle to stay open.

An orphanage located in Sarmada, where about 100 orphans live, is one of the first to be built in the opposition-held area of northwest Idlib province.

Volunteers in the orphanage say that they are struggling to keep the doors open as they have no sponsorship other than some help they receive from the Turkish Red Crescent.

Since there are no psychologists and psychiatric care is unavailable in the orphanage, the staff say that the most difficult challenge is trying to provide mental health care to the children left traumatised by the loss of their parents.

TRT World's Chelsea Carter has more.