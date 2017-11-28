WORLD
2 MIN READ
Duchess of Cambridge's uncle gets fine for punching wife
Gary Goldsmith, who is the younger brother Prince William's mother-in-law, was spared prison after admitting he used a closed fist to hit his wife in the face, leaving her semi-conscious outside their central London home in October.
Duchess of Cambridge's uncle gets fine for punching wife
This file photo taken on May 20, 2017 shows Gary Goldsmith, uncle of Kate Middleton the Duchess of Cambridge, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London. / AFP Archive
November 28, 2017

The Duchess of Cambridge's uncle has been fined $6,618 (£5,000/5,571 euros) for punching his wife in the face during an argument, with the magistrate who sentenced him on Tuesday calling him a "nasty drunk".

Gary Goldsmith, 52, admitted to using a closed fist to hit Julie-Ann Goldsmith, who fell to the ground and was left semi-conscious outside their central London home in the early hours of October 13.

Goldsmith, who is the younger brother of Carole Middleton, mother-in-law of Prince William, was spared prison but was also given a 12-month community order that will include 20 rehabilitation sessions.

The court heard the couple began to argue while in a taxi after a charity event, then continued the argument on the street outside their home.

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot said Goldsmith had called his wife "a nothing and whore" during the argument, saying he was a "nasty drunk".

After falling to the floor, his wife remained flat-out with her eyes closed for around 15 seconds before waking up and staggering to her feet, the prosecutor said.

In a victim impact statement, she said she had been left feeling "extremely anxious and very stressed and suffering panic attacks."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us