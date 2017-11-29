WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia releases prince accused of corruption after 'agreement'
Saudi Prince Miteb bin Abdullah freed after paying more than $1 billion and admitting corruption, a Saudi official has said.
Saudi Arabia releases prince accused of corruption after 'agreement'
Prince Miteb was the last remaining prince of his generation in a position of real power. He was considered a contender for the throne and was believed to have opposed Mohammed bin Salman becoming crown prince. / Reuters
November 29, 2017

Senior Saudi Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, once seen as a leading contender to the throne, was freed after reaching an "acceptable settlement agreement" with authorities paying more than $1 billion, a Saudi official said on Wednesday.

Miteb, who was head of the elite National Guard, was among dozens of royal family members, ministers and current and former senior officials who were rounded up in a graft inquiry at least partly aimed at strengthening the power of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The official, who is involved in the anti-corruption campaign, said Prince Miteb was released on Tuesday after reaching "an acceptable settlement agreement."

"The amount of the settlement was not disclosed but it is believed to be more than one billion US dollar equivalent," the official said.

"It is understood that the settlement included admitting corruption involving known cases," the official said.

At least three other people allegedly involved in corruption cases have also finalised settlement agreements, the official told Reuters, adding that the Public Prosecutor had also decided to release a number of individuals and to prosecute at least five individuals. The official gave no details on their identities.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us