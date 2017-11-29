WORLD
Five killed as car bomb hits Yemen's finance ministry
Witnesses and security officials say the blast completely destroyed the finance ministry building in Aden.
Man stands by a damaged car at the site of a car bomb attack outside the Finance Ministry offices in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen / Reuters
November 29, 2017

A Daesh car bomb hit the Finance Ministry of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government in the southern city of Aden on Wednesday, killing at least five people and wounding 12 others, a security source said.

Aden serves as the headquarters of the Yemeni government. 

Despite a Saudi-led military intervention launched in March 2015, the capital Sanaa and much of north of the country remain in the hands of the Houthi rebels.

The power vacuum has allowed both Al Qaeda and Daesh to bolster their presence in Yemen, particularly in the government-held south.

Aden has been hit by a spate of bombings that have killed hundreds of people, some claimed by Al Qaeda and some by Daesh.

With US-backing, the Saudi-led coalition has expanded its campaign in Yemen to battle the militants in the south, but they retain control of parts of the mountainous and desert interior.

Al Qaeda's Yemen-based arm is regarded by Washington as the militant network's most dangerous but Daesh has claimed a growing number of attacks in the impoverished Arabian Peninsula country over the past two years.

SOURCE:AFP
