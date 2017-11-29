WORLD
Egypt's Sisi orders his new military chief to secure Sinai region
Egypt's president orders military command to use all force necessary to secure the Sinai peninsula within the next three months.
Egypt's Sisi on Wednesday has ordered his new military chief, General Mohamed Farid Hegazy, to secure the Sinai region and use all brutal force necessary. / Reuters
November 29, 2017

Egypt's Sisi on Wednesday has tasked its military command to secure the Sinai region within next three months. The order follows a militant attack on a mosque that killed more than 300 people in the northern region.

No group has claimed responsibility for Friday's November 24 mosque attack when militants gunned down worshippers, but Egyptian forces have been battling a Daesh affiliate for more than three years in North Sinai, where militants have killed hundreds of police and soldiers.

"It is your responsibility to secure and stabilise Sinai within the next three months," Sisi said addressing his new chief of staff in a speech, without giving details on any operations. "You can use all brute force necessary."

Authorities say gunmen carrying a Daesh flag opened fire inside the mosque after setting off an explosive, shooting worshippers as they fled and killing more than 300 people in the worst militant attack in Egypt's modern history.

The Sinai Province Daesh branch, which was announced by former fighters from a local group in 2014, has claimed some of the deadliest attacks in Egypt. It has become one of the group's last holdouts after military defeats in Iraq and Syria.

North Sinai, a mostly desert area stretching from the Suez Canal eastwards to the Gaza Strip and Israel, has long been a security headache for Egypt because of smuggling and is a strategic region because of its sensitive borders. 

