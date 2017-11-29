Turkey's military said on Wednesday that more than 80 militants were killed in an air strike on Monday in northern Iraq, where Turkish jets have frequently targeted PKK.

The air strikes were conducted on Monday in the Asos region near the mountainous border with Turkey, destroying an ammunition store, hideouts and armed vehicles of the terror group, the statement issued by the Turkish General Staff said.

It left many militants wounded so the number of deaths may increase, it added.

The strikes also damaged a PKK shelter, tunnel and hideout, the armed forces said, adding it destroyed a large ammunition store and two armoured vehicles.

Turkey regularly conducts air raids against PKK militants who have rear bases in the Qandil mountain area of Iraq, while Turkish ground troops sometimes stage incursions into the area.

Last month, four Turkish soldiers were killed in northern Iraq in two separate attacks blamed on the PKK.

PKK is blacklisted as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the EU.

The group has been waging an insurgency in southeast Turkey since the 1980s, also has bases across the border in Iraq. In its over three-decade terror campaign against Turkey, more than 40,000 people have been killed.

Since the group resumed its armed campaign in July 2015, more than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives.