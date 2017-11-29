WORLD
2 MIN READ
Venezuela's Maduro to seek second term in next year's election
Vice President Tareck El Aissami says Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro who is battling with a crippling economic crisis will run in the upcoming presidential election.
Venezuela's Maduro to seek second term in next year's election
Venezuela's acting President Nicolas Maduro gestures to supporters after he registered as a candidate for president in the April 14 election outside the national election board in Caracas on March 11, 2013. / Reuters
November 29, 2017

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro will seek another term in elections next year, Vice President Tareck El Aissami said on Wednesday.

In 2018, "we will have, God willing, people willing, the re-election of our brother Nicolas Maduro as president of the republic," El Aissami told a meeting of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

Next year's presidential election is scheduled for December, but some experts believe it could be brought forward to March.

The announcement comes as the South American country is suffering shortages of food and medicine and hyper-inflation after a fall in the price of oil.

Ratings agencies have found Venezuela in partial default on massive international loans, estimated at $150 billion.

Maduro is also under fire internationally for marginalising the opposition, which controls the legislature, and stifling independent media.

His government is due to begin talks with the main opposition coalition next week in the Dominican Republic to try to put an end to the political crisis.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us