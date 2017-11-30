WORLD
3 MIN READ
US House intel panel unveils NSA spy programme overhaul bill
The top Democrat on the panel earlier said he had proposed a compromise that would let intelligence agencies query a database of information on Americans in national security cases without a warrant.
US House intel panel unveils NSA spy programme overhaul bill
In this June 6, 2013 file photo, the sign outside the National Security Administration (NSA) campus in Fort Meade, Md. / AP
November 30, 2017

The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said it had introduced a bill on Wednesday to overhaul a National Security Agency surveillance programme to better protect Americans' privacy.

Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act allows the NSA to collect vast amounts of digital communications from foreign suspects living outside the United States.

The programme incidentally gathers communications with Americans and the government can search them without a warrant.

US intelligence officials consider Section 702 among the most vital of tools at their disposal to thwart national security threats.

"This bill updates the rules on Section 702 and other collection by strengthening privacy protections and transparency without hindering the ability of our intelligence professionals to monitor terror suspects, analyse collected data and keep us safe,” the committee's Republican chairman, Representative Devin Nunes, said in a statement introducing the bill. 

The top Democrat on the panel, Representative Adam Schiff, said earlier on Wednesday he had proposed a compromise that would let intelligence agencies query a database of information on Americans in national security cases without a warrant, but would require a warrant to use the information in other cases, such as those involving serious violent crime.

"This would prevent law enforcement from simply using the database as a vehicle to go fishing, but at the same time it would preserve the operational capabilities of the programme," Schiff told reporters.

Classified details of the programme were exposed in 2013 by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden. Congress must renew Section 702 in some form by December 31 or the programme will expire.

Schiff said he believed the compromise would be acceptable to many lawmakers, as well as the intelligence community and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is similar to legislation backed by the House Judiciary Committee.

However, there are still deep divides in both the Senate and the House over what to do about Section 702, as lawmakers balance demands for privacy protections with spy agencies' desire to preserve what they see as a valuable tool. There are different renewal proposals in the House and Senate.

It was unclear whether lawmakers will vote on a standalone 702 bill or whether it would be part of a broader bill, such as a spending measure Congress must pass next month to keep the government open.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us