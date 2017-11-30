WORLD
2 MIN READ
Experts say new North Korean missile 'larger and more powerful'
Experts say the Hwasong-15, a new intercontinental ballistic missile, is more advanced and comes with a domestically made mobile launcher that will make it harder than ever to pre-emptively destroy.
Experts say new North Korean missile 'larger and more powerful'
A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15. / Reuters
November 30, 2017

Imagery released on Thursday of North Korea's latest missile test showed new rocket engines and a larger design that likely puts Kim Jong-un closer to his goal of being able to deliver a nuclear warhead to a target anywhere in the world, though without great accuracy yet, analysts said.

North Korea released dozens of photos and a video after Wednesday's launch of the new Hwasong-15 missile, which North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared had "finally realised the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force."

Since July's launch of the Hwasong-14, its first long-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), North Korea analysts have been looking for signs the isolated country has developed precise guidance systems, reliable and powerful rocket engines, and a re-entry vehicle capable of protecting a nuclear warhead as it speeds toward its target.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic reports.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us