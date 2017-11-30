Kuwait on Thursday invited Qatar to a summit of Gulf countries next week, state media said, in the first such invitation in a months-long Saudi-led diplomatic boycott of Doha, the state-run KUNA news agency said.

It added the message was delivered by Kuwait's ambassador to Qatar during a meeting with Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Haman Al Thani on Thursday.

For the last six months, Kuwait has tried to play a mediating role in an ongoing dispute between Qatar and a four-nation bloc of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia.

In June, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic and commercial ties with Doha, accusing it of financing militants and allying with Iran.

Qatar, for its part, has denied the accusations, describing the attempts to isolate it as a breach of international law.

Turkish mediation

Qatar's ambassador to Turkey, Salem bin Mubarak al Shafi also hailed Turkish mediation efforts to resolve the Gulf crisis.

“We highly appreciate the Turkish role and efforts by Turkish officials to resolve the crisis,” he said.

His comments were made a few weeks back when a large Turkish government delegation including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, visited Kuwait and Qatar.

Shafi also thanked Ankara for its support for Kuwaiti mediation to reach a solution to the crisis.

“We know that mediation is not an easy thing since there are parties that oppose the Turkish role and others who want it to fail,” he said.

“We thank the Turkish people for their honourable position during the crisis and for their solidarity."

The Qatari diplomat underlined his country’s readiness to sit to the negotiating table with the blockade states for talks on all outstanding issues.

“But our sovereignty and security are a red line that cannot be compromised or abandoned,” he said.

As for economic ties between Doha and Ankara, the Qatari ambassador said that a deal was in final stages to establish a trade line between Qatar, Turkey and Iran.