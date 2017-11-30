TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Merkel promises Erdogan she will speed up Syrian refugee aid
The two leaders also discussed regional issues and the ongoing migration crisis during a telephone conversation on Thursday.
Merkel promises Erdogan she will speed up Syrian refugee aid
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. / AA
November 30, 2017

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that she would work to speed up the transfer of financial assistance promised by the European Union (EU) to Turkey as part of a refugee deal, Turkish presidential sources said.

The two leaders also agreed in a phone call to accelerate an improvement in bilateral ties once a new German government has been formed, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A March 2016 EU-Turkey deal to discourage irregular migration through the Aegean Sea included a $7.07 billion aid package to help Turkey care for millions of refugees hosted in the country.

President Erdogan and German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed the need to improve ties between their countries and take mutual steps to that end during a phone call on Wednesday.

Aside from bilateral relations, the sources said, Erdogan also briefed Steinmeier about a summit on Syria’s conflict held by Turkey, Russia and Iran in the southern Russian city of Sochi on Nov. 22.

Turkey now hosts some 3 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world. The country has spent nearly $30 billion helping and sheltering refugees since the beginning of the Syrian civil war.

The EU promised to initially allocate $2 billion for projects to support Syrian refugees, but Turkey has so far received only $943 million and has complained about the EU’s failure to keep its promises.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us