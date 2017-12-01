WORLD
Venezuelans face severe shortages of medicine
Skyrocketing inflation has left people in Venezuela struggling with severe shortages of medicine, including those suffering from HIV.
In this April 27, 2017 photo, a volunteer of the non-profit Accion Solidaria organises imported medicines alphabetically, in a store room in Caracas, Venezuela. / AP
Skyrocketing inflation has left people in Venezuela struggling with severe shortages of medicine, including those suffering from HIV.

President Nicolas Maduro insists it's not a crisis, but his opponents disagree and say the government and its policies are to blame.

According to the pharmaceutical federation of Venezuela, patients have faced shortages of medicines since 2009. 

More than 77,000 Venezuelans with HIV depend on prescription drugs to survive. 

HIV organisations say the actual number could be far higher. They estimate more than 300,000 Venezuelans have HIV – and less than a third of them receive treatment. 

