WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bolivians protest Morales' decision to run for a fourth term
Bolivia's highest court cleared the way for President Evo Morales to run for a fourth term in 2019 despite voters saying no in 2016 referendum.
Bolivians protest Morales' decision to run for a fourth term
Morales would rule until 2025 if re-elected in 2019, giving him 19 consecutive years in power. / Reuters
December 1, 2017

Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Thursday that opposition from the United States convinced him to run for a fourth term in 2019, spurring a second day of protests after the constitutional court eliminated term limits.

Morales' government earlier brushed off criticism from Washington, which said it was "deeply concerned" over Tuesday's court decision. Morales himself then took it a step further, saying the US reaction actually convinced him to run.

"I was not so determined; now I am determined," he said at a public event in the central Bolivian region of Cochabamba. "I will be a candidate, sisters and brothers, in 2019."

The court ruling is final and cannot be appealed.

Groups opposed to the ruling protested in several cities again on Thursday, as opponents clashed with police outside an elections office in the city of Santa Cruz.

"Bolivia has a constitution and we should respect it," said Olga Flores, who identified as a human rights activist and was among several hundred protesters braving the rain in La Paz. Others chanted "Bolivia said no!"

Morales, a former coca farmer in power since 2006, had previously accepted the results of a referendum in 2016, when 51 percent of voters rejected his proposal to end term limits. 

He later reversed course, saying that while he was willing to leave office, his supporters were pushing for him to stay.

The US State Department disputed that position.

"Twice in the last decade, the Bolivian people have expressed their opposition to the concept of indefinite re-election for elected officials," the department's statement said. It referred to a vote in favour of the current constitution in 2009 and the 2016 referendum.

Morales' administration dismissed the criticism. "It looks like they are trying to tell us who our candidates should be," the minister of the presidency, Rene Martinez, said.

He said right-wing political forces in Bolivia had joined with the United States and the Organization of American States to stop Morales from running again.

Historically unstable Bolivia has enjoyed relative calm and prosperity under Morales, the country's first indigenous president. Approval ratings for Morales, a fierce critic of capitalism and ally of embattled Venezuelan socialist leader Nicolas Maduro, hover at around 50 percent.

In September, Morales' Movement to Socialism party asked the courts to rescind legal limits barring elected authorities from seeking reelection indefinitely.

Morales says his first election took place under Bolivia's previous constitution and therefore did not count under the now-defunct two-term rule.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us