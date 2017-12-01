The man who shut down Trump's Twitter account

Some people think of doing crazy things just before they quit their jobs.

Bahtiyar Duysak, however, took this to a whole other level, shutting down the Twitter account of the president of the United States.

On Duysak's last day at work, an alert came in that someone had reported Trump's account. So Duysak ran Twitter's Trust and Safety Machine and deactivated it, according to online publisher TechCrunch.

For 11 minutes, the world could no longer read Donald Trump's tweets.

At the end of the day, Duysak described the incident as a mistake and told TechCrunch he didn't think the account would actually be deactivated.

Snapchat finds the solution to its problems with a redesign

On Friday, Snap Inc came up with a redesign of its flagship product, um, Snapchat.

Not finding a solid strategy to counter Facebook, Snap thought the best way to move forward would be to change the way the Snapchat app looks.

The main goal of the redesign is obviously getting users to spend even more time on the app and skip less content.

You can read all the details here, but these are some core changes:

Feed items will not be listed by recency but the quality of them

The distinction between friends and publishers will be clearer

You will see more content from the people you stalk most, sorry, interact with...

But, you don't really want our take on it, do you? You'd rather watch the CEO describe the whole thing in a carefully designed video made to look sloppy! And you're in luck — Evan Spiegel is right below, explaining the new Snapchat in 60 seconds. (He actually takes 63 seconds, but hey, who's counting?)

Apple's massive login loophole infuriates even non-tech people

Mac users awoke to a nightmare this week — a flaw so critical yet so easy to explain that even people whose technical knowledge is limited to hitting enter to open Google Chrome understood the severity of the situation.

It appears that until you patch the bug, anyone who enters username "root" can access your Macbook if you are using High Sierra. This means that even a 5-year-old can "break into" your computer and access your secret files that you have been hiding from the rest of the world.

The bug was discovered by the founder of Software Craftsmanship Turkey, Lemi Orhan Ergin (the second Turkish man in this week's Tech Review).

Apple took its time but finally released an update fixing the problem. Was that the end of it? Of course not, where's the fun in that? This patch led to the breakdown of file sharing on Macs, driving Mac users, techies and non-techies crazy.

You know what they say though, if they hate you, you're doing something right. So props to Apple we guess for messing with our computers.