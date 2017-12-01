Turkey's exports reached $155.4 billion in the past year, representing a 10.5 percentage point yearly increase, Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) announced on Friday.

From January to November exports reached $142.7 billion, marking a 10.7 percentage point hike over the same period last year.

In November, the country's exports rose by 14.2 percentage points year-on-year and recorded $13.6 billion, TIM said.

Turkey's exports were $13.9 billion in October, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The year-end export target is $156.5 billion, according to the country's Medium-Term Economic Program.

According to TurkStat, Turkey's exports volume hit an all-time high in 2014 with $157.6 billion while the figures were $143.8 billion in 2015 and $142.5 billion last year.