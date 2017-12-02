TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Cyberattacks against Turkey increase sharply
Turkish officials say computer systems in the country are hit by estimated twenty-five million attacks every year.
Cyberattacks against Turkey increase sharply
This September 14, 2016 files photo shows a screenshot of Russian cyber espionage group, the Fancy Bears' website on a computer screen in Moscow, Russia. / AP
December 2, 2017

Turkey has become the third most attacked country in the world following the US and Brazil as it gets nearly twenty-five million attacks in a year, according to officials in Ankara.

Turkish government say it works with private companies to boost the internet security.

As Kutay Toroner, a Systems Engineer at Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority, says security failure is not an option for a government nowadays.

TRT World’sHasan Abdullah explains how Turkey try to address the challenge.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us