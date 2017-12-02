Turkey has become the third most attacked country in the world following the US and Brazil as it gets nearly twenty-five million attacks in a year, according to officials in Ankara.

Turkish government say it works with private companies to boost the internet security.

As Kutay Toroner, a Systems Engineer at Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority, says security failure is not an option for a government nowadays.

TRT World’sHasan Abdullah explains how Turkey try to address the challenge.