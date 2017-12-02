WORLD
Limited access to birth control makes life tougher in the Philippines
Six million couples need contraceptives but have no reliable access to them, the' health department says.
Myrna Albos, 33, carries her child as she walks down to their house in an informal settlement in Manila. The Philippines has one of the fastest growing populations in the world. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 2, 2017

Millions of women in the Philippines rely on free birth control provided by the government but a law meant to provide free condoms, birth control pills, implants and other family planning methods to couples in poor communities remains ineffective. 

The legislation was hailed then as a big victory for the rights of the poor, finally overcoming the powerful Catholic Church and their socially conservative allies in Congress.

However it has turned out to be only the start of another long battle.

TRT World's Arabella Munro reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
