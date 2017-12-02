A start-up in Nigeria has developed a way to recycle old freezers and turn them into solar-powered coolers to help Nigerians grappling with power outages easily refrigerate their food.

Go-Solar-Africa collects discarded freezers or buys used ones from dealers to have them refurbished and fitted with solar gadgets.

The West African nation has chronic power shortages due to a dilapidated transmission grid and natural gas constraints while the new generating and distribution companies are still struggling to be profitable since the 2012 privatization of the sector.

TRT World's Francis Collings reports.