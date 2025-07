As the work of the war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia comes to an end, many people in Bosnia-Herzegovina are hoping for a better future.

The country is divided between two main ethnic blocks, and unemployment is around 40 percent.

Edin Mehic, a businessman in Sarajevo talked to TRT World about how difficult life was in the city during the 1990s, when it was besieged by Bosnian-Serbs for three and half years.