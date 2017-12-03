WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish-born surgeon conducts new method of heart operations in Belgium
Cardiac Surgeon Alaaddin Yilmaz conducts some heart operations without opening up the patient's chest as he operates through a small gap between the rib and some keyholes in the patient's side.
This screen capture shows Cardiac Surgeon Alaaddin Yilmaz and his colleagues in a hospital in Hasselt in eastern Belgium, December 3, 2017. / TRTWorld
December 3, 2017

A Turkish-born Cardiac Surgeon Alaaddin Yilmaz applies a new method for certain heart operations in eastern Belgium by using a small opening between the ribs and three keyholes on either side of the patient's body to perform the complex operation with cameras.

The current way of doing a coronary bypass is by using a saw to open up the chest-bone to give full access to the heart.

Dr Yilmaz says many of the people he operates are back at work within five to six weeks when it would normally take up to a year.

But many doctors in his field do not accept this new method because they don't have enough hand to eye coordination - unlike young surgeons who've grown up playing computer games, he adds.

TRT World'sJack Parrock reports from Hasselt, Belgium.

SOURCE:TRT World
