POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Rising sea levels threaten Panama's indigenous Guna community
The indigenous culture is a silent culture – islanders have been silenced about ecocide and other injustices on their land for centuries. But Giovanny Barrantes hopes music can be a new way to share the feelings of his people.
Rising sea levels threaten Panama's indigenous Guna community
Women sing and dance during anniversary celebrations of the Guna Revolution in Ustupu, an island in the Guna Yala region on Panama's Caribbean coast. Tribe members commemorate the February 25, 1925 clash with police with parades and dances. / AP
December 3, 2017

Panama's indigenous Guna people are threatened by climate change. As the Caribbean Sea level continues to rise, the residents are considering abandoning the islands they have lived on for generations. 

Giovanny Barrantes, a member of the tribe, found a way to express his people’s feelings – through music.

He hopes through his music he can make an impact on the silent indigenous community Guna which has been damaged "by western cultures for many centuries by disrespecting trees and animals."

TRT World's Anelise Borges has more. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us