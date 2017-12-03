Panama's indigenous Guna people are threatened by climate change. As the Caribbean Sea level continues to rise, the residents are considering abandoning the islands they have lived on for generations.

Giovanny Barrantes, a member of the tribe, found a way to express his people’s feelings – through music.

He hopes through his music he can make an impact on the silent indigenous community Guna which has been damaged "by western cultures for many centuries by disrespecting trees and animals."

TRT World's Anelise Borges has more.