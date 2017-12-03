WORLD
1 MIN READ
Bali volcano hurting tourism on the island
A two-day airport closure last week caused some tourists to cancel their travel plans, and about 10,700 foreign and 6,400 domestic tourists have also left Bali.
Bali volcano hurting tourism on the island
A view of Mount Agung volcano erupting from Rendang, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia, December 1, 2017. / Reuters
December 3, 2017

Indonesia's most sacred volcano has sent plumes of ash into the sky for almost two weeks.

Flights have been cancelled, holidaymakers are changing their travel plans and thousands of Balinese have evacuated their homes.

But thousands of residents still remain in a 10km danger zone around the volcano, reluctant to leave for religious reasons or unwilling to abandon homes and livestock.

About 10,700 foreign and 6,400 domestic tourists also left Bali last Thursday.

And as TRT World'sMark Gay reports the situation is having a negative impact on tourism.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us