In Myanmar, the situation for three TRT World crew members and their driver is getting worse.

TRT World producer Mok Choy Lin, alongside her colleagues Singaporean national Lau Hon Meng, a freelance camera operator, Myanmar citizen Aung Naing Soe, a freelance journalist and their driver Hla Tin, were detained by the authorities in Myanmar on Friday, October 27.

Later in November, the three members of the TRT World crew were jailed for two months for possessing an unlicensed drone under Myanmar’s import laws.

They're now expected to appear in court on Monday, to face even more charges that are related to immigration.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar explains the latest developments.