Physics and maths formulas can be a nightmare for many students around the world.

A Jordanian physics teacher has found an original way around this hurdle by using theatre and music to keep his students focused on the complex sciences he teaches.

Mohammad Shbool, a teacher for 27 years, created songs using lyrics based on the laws of physics.His students are now fully engaged during his lessons, clapping and singing along.

TRT World’sLiz Maddock reports.