Football: Basaksehir claim top spot in Turkish league
Epureanu's goal moved Basaksehir to first place in Turkey's Super Lig with 30 points. Galatasaray had been leading the league for thirteen weeks, since round one, but they moved down to second spot after losing to Besiktas in round 14.
December 4, 2017

Medipol Basaksehir claimed top spot in Turkey's Super Lig on Sunday afternoon, defeating Osmanlispor 1-0 at Istanbul Fatih Terim Stadium.

Alexandru Epureanu's 57th-minute goal gave Basaksehir three points, and the league lead for the first time in the season.

Basaksehir replaced Galatasaray at the top of the table.

Galatasaray had been league leaders since week one. But they've now dropped to second place after losing 0-3 loss to Besiktas on Saturday.

Basaksehir have 30 points, one point ahead of Galatasaray. Fenerbahce is in 3rd spot, ahead of Besiktas, both on 26 points.

Fenerbahce defeated Kasimpasa 4-2 Saturday evening.

Giuliano was again on form, scoring two goals for the Yellow Canaries.

Roman Neustadter and Mathieu Valbuena also had their names in the scoresheet.

Two matches will be played on Monday to close out week 14: Alanyaspor will host Kayserispor, and Trabzonspor will take on Antalyaspor at home.

Here are the results of Round 14 so far:

  • Akhisarspor - Yeni Malatyaspor: 0-0

  • Karabukspor - Goztepe: 0-1

  • Besiktas - Galatasaray: 3-0

  • Genclerbirligi - Sivasspor: 4-0

  • Konyaspor - Bursaspor: 0-3

  • Basaksehir - Osmanlispor: 1-0

  • Fenerbahce - Kasimpasa: 4-2

SOURCE:AA
