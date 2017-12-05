WORLD
Pollution threatens Africa's Lake Victoria
East Africa’s Lake Victoria, one of the world's largest freshwater lakes, is under threat from heavy pollution that could affect the livelihoods of millions of people.
This November 5, 2012 file photo shows a man carrying a bucket of water past a thick carpet of water hyacinth plants, impenetrable to boats, in order to wash his car on the shores of Lake Victoria in Kisumu, Kenya. / AP
Lake Victoria is one of the world’s largest natural resources. It supports millions of people in the countries that border it – Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Victoria, the world's third-largest freshwater lake after the Caspian Sea and Lake Superior, plays an important economic role for these people, who harvest hundreds of tonnes of freshwater fish from it every year.

But today, the lake is in danger due to overfishing and heavy pollution, and scientists are urging regional governments to take action before it's too late.

TRT World’sGrainne Harrington went to the lake in Uganda and explains why the situation is so urgent.

