Lake Victoria is one of the world’s largest natural resources. It supports millions of people in the countries that border it – Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Victoria, the world's third-largest freshwater lake after the Caspian Sea and Lake Superior, plays an important economic role for these people, who harvest hundreds of tonnes of freshwater fish from it every year.

But today, the lake is in danger due to overfishing and heavy pollution, and scientists are urging regional governments to take action before it's too late.

TRT World’sGrainne Harrington went to the lake in Uganda and explains why the situation is so urgent.