In Afghanistan, decades of war have left millions of women as widows. And since NATO handed back control to the local army three years ago, the situation has worsened.

Today, more and more Afghan women are paying a heavy price for their husbands' sacrifice.

The vast majority of women are illiterate, with few options to earn money if their husbands die.

Wives of fallen soldiers or policemen are entitled to receive their husband's salary, but many don't know how to access benefits.

TRTWorld'sChristine Pirovolakis reports on how the soaring number of deaths is leaving more and more women vulnerable.