Social media react to Trump's decision on Jerusalem
After US President Donald Trump announced that the US recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital, thousands reacted via social media.
Palestinians sit in a cafe in the West Bank city of Ramallah on December 6, 2017, as TV screens show US President Donald Trump giving a speech in which he announced the recognition of the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. / AFP
December 7, 2017

US President Donald Trump reversed decades of US policy on Wednesday and recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Trump has further stated that his administration would begin a process of moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a step that his predecessors had avoided in order not to inflame tensions.

The status of Jerusalem is one of the biggest obstacles to reaching a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.

After Trump's announcement, millions reacted via social media while many also protested the decision around the world.

Majority said they will continue to support the "Palestinian struggle" for freedom from "illegal Israeli occupation."

There were also those who supported Trump's decision.

