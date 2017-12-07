POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Undefeated Besiktas make Champions League history for Turkey
Turkey's Besiktas beat Germany's Leipzig to become the only Turkish team to advance to the UEFA Champions League’s round of 16 undefeated.
Undefeated Besiktas make Champions League history for Turkey
Besiktas' players pose for a team photo prior to the UEFA Champions League group G football match RB Leipzig vs Besiktas in Leipzig, eastern Germany, on December 6, 2017. / AFP
December 7, 2017

Turkish football team Besiktas defeated Germany’s Leipzig on Wednesday to become the only Turkish club to advance to the UEFA Champions League’s round of 16 undefeated.

In the last match of Group G, Besiktas beat Leipzig 2-1 in an away match in Germany.

Alvaro Negredo scored the opening goal for Besiktas in the 10th minute from the penalty spot.

In the 87th minute, however, Leipzig’s Naby Keita scored the equaliser to level the scoreline.

But Talisca’s goal in the 90th minute gave the Black Eagles a boost into last 16.

With Wednesday’s victory, Besiktas achieved 14 points, becoming the most point-achieving Turkish team in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

They are the only Turkish team to qualify from the group stage undefeated and as group leader in the history of the tournament.

“Ending the group stage undefeated and with the most points achieved by a Turkish team. Now who's next #UCL?” the Istanbul club said on Twitter.

Besiktas striker Cem Tosun also expressed his confidence following the game.

“We need to keep playing with the same discipline going forward. It doesn't really matter who we get in the next round because the 16 that remain are the best of the best. A game against Bayern would be special though,” Tosun said, according to UEFA’s official website.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us