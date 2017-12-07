President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is all set to visit Greece on Thursday in a first such trip by a Turkish president in 65 years.

Erdogan is embarking on the two-day official visit on the invitation of Greece's President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

Turkey's presidential aide, Ibrahim Kalin says the visit "will take the two countries' relations to a higher level."

Erdogan will be the first Turkish president to visit Greece since Celal Bayar who undertook the visit to Greece in 1952.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins reports.