WORLD
1 MIN READ
Assad – still standing after the Arab Spring
Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad is one of few regional leaders to remain in power since the Arab Spring began seven years ago.
Assad – still standing after the Arab Spring
In this Thursday, October 9, 2014 file photo, Houthi Shia rebels chant slogans during a protest near the site of a suicide bombing in Sanaa, Yemen. / AP
December 7, 2017

The Arab Spring protests began seven years ago. Since then, the Middle East has seen a transformation. Leaders across the region were removed, or fell. But others remain in power.

Bashar al Assad of Syria is one of the latter.

Assad has clung to power despite a war that has raged for more than six years and torn the country apart.

Several Western and Arab countries and Turkey backed the opposition which demanded Assad leave office.

But with Russia joining the war on the side of the Syrian leader, he appears to be staying, at least for now. 

TRTWorld'sSara Firth explains.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us