EU executive takes Hungary to court over education, NGO laws, migration
Brussels also confirmed it is referring Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic to the bloc's top tribunal over refusing to host asylum-seekers under an EU-wide quota system.
Refugees on the Austria Hungary border. / AP Archive
December 7, 2017

The European Commission said on Thursday it was taking Hungary to the European Court of Justice over its laws on foreign-funded non-government organisations (NGOs) and universities, stepping up pressure on Budapest.

Hungary adopted a law in April that set new requirements for non-EU universities based in the country. In June, Hungary adopted another law that obliged foreign-funded NGOs of a certain size to give details about their funding and show in all publications that they are supported from abroad.

The Commission said in a statement that Budapest had not made required changes to bring these laws into line with EU law.

Brussels also confirmed taking Hungary – along with eastern EU peers Poland and the Czech Republic – to the bloc's top tribunal over refusing to host asylum-seekers under an EU-wide quota system.

SOURCE:Reuters
