POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Skiing star Vonn to snub White House post-Winter Olympics reception
Lindsey Vonn is the latest in a series of prominent US athletes who have snubbed the Trump administration.
Skiing star Vonn to snub White House post-Winter Olympics reception
This file photo taken on November 28, 2017 shows Lindsey Vonn of the US talking with reporters after her training for the FIS Ski World Cup Women's Downhill in Lake Louise, Alberta. / AFP
December 7, 2017

US skiing star Lindsey Vonn said Thursday she would not go to the White House for a post-Winter Olympics reception, aligning herself with other athletes who have protested against President Donald Trump.

Vonn told CNN in an interview she would be proud to represent the United States at February's Olympics in Pyeongchang but did not see herself as a representative of the US government.

"Well, I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president," Vonn told CNN.

"I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony.

"I want to represent our country well. I don't think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that."

Asked if she would attend any possible White House reception for the US Olympic team after the Games - a common tradition - Vonn replied: "Absolutely not."

Vonn is arguably the most well-known member of the US Winter Olympic team, having won four World Cup overall championships as well as an Olympic gold in the downhill at the 2010 Games. She missed the 2014 Games through injury.

The 33-year-old is the latest in a series of prominent US athletes who have snubbed the Trump administration.

Golden State Warriors basketball star Stephen Curry earlier this year indicated he was reluctant to attend a White House reception for the NBA champions - prompting Trump to disinvite the team.

"Going to the White House is considered a great honour for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!" Trump wrote on Twitter in September.

That prompted Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James to weigh in on Curry's behalf, replying to Trump: "U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going. So, therefore, ain't no invite. Going to the White House was a great honour until you showed up!"

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us