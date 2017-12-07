The Women Consultative Council of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday condemned the decision by US President Donald Trump on the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"As the women of the Muslim world, we condemn the statement made by US President Donald Trump regarding the recognition of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of Israel," the statement said.

"This decision represents an irresponsible and unfettered step that goes against conscience and violates international law," the statement added.

OIC was established in 1967 with the mission of protecting the rights and interests of the Islamic World, strengthening the cooperation and solidarity between the Member States, according to its website.

It is composed of 57 member states with headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It is headed by Secretary-General Dr Yousef bin Ahmad al Othaimeen and the Chairman of the OIC Consultative Women’s Council is Mrs Esra Albayrak.

Emphasising that the decision had "no historical, political, humanitarian or diplomatic basis", OIC called the decision not only as being 'disrespectful' to the Muslim world but also 'all of humanity and the United Nations".

The council added that Jerusalem and Muslim holy site Haram al Sharif represented the common cause of all Muslims.

"Any step that places at risk the sanctity of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) would be an act of provocation that could eliminate the possibility of peace and set in motion developments with the potential to create outbursts around the globe." the statement said.

OIC also urged the United States government to immediately retract their 'provocative decision' and show 'due respect' to the multicultural identity and historical status of Jerusalem.

"Women Consultative Council respects the international consensus concerning Jerusalem, as embodies in UNSCR 476 and 478. This includes any attempted annexation of East Jerusalem as a violation of international law."

"We would like to take this opportunity to recall the acknowledgement by the United Nations that the Palestinian Question can only be resolved on the basis of the 1967 borders and through the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State whose capital would be East Jerusalem."

"Together, we will continue to work for a Palestine, where children can go to school without experiencing fear, walking in the shadow of weapons or crossing checkpoints," the statement said.

According to Trump, the US State Department has already begun preparations for the relocation of Washington’s Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The dramatic shift in US policy triggered angry demonstrations in the occupied Palestinian territories, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Algeria, Iraq and in other Muslim countries.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem - now occupied by Israel - might eventually serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.