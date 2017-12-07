WORLD
3 MIN READ
Liberia court says presidential runoff vote can go ahead
The ruling Unity Party and opposition Liberty Party had alleged irregularities and fraud tainted the results of the first round of voting on October 10 and called for a total re-run of elections.
Liberia court says presidential runoff vote can go ahead
The delays caused by all the legal wrangling have ratcheted up tensions in a country still recovering from decades of civil war that killed tens of thousands. December 6, 2017 / AFP
December 7, 2017

Liberia's Supreme Court cleared the way for a presidential run-off election, ruling on Thursday that it had not found enough evidence of fraud to halt the whole process.

Ex-football star George Weah will now face off against Vice-President Joseph Boakai in a vote that could mark Liberia's first peaceful transition of power in seven decades.

The court dismissed a complaint from the third-place finisher Charles Brumskine's Liberty Party, which had said fraud had undermined the first round of voting in October.

"In the absence of sufficient evidence, the court cannot order a re-run of the election," Justice Philip Banks said, reading out the court's decision.

"There were over 5,000 polling places, (so) to present evidence of just a few is problematic," the judge said. "The evidence should have (shown) ... that they were committed in such magnitude that they could have altered the results."

The winner of round two will replace Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as leader of the small West African country, one of the world's poorest despite abundant diamonds and iron ore.

The delays caused by all the legal wrangling have ratcheted up tensions in a country still recovering from decades of civil war that killed tens of thousands.

However, a spokesman for the Liberty Party said it would accept the result.

"If we did not respect the judiciary, we would not have come," Darius Dillion said. "Liberia has won, our democracy has won."

Liberians are eager for change after Johnson Sirleaf's 12-year rule, which sealed a lasting peace that many doubted was possible, but which has failed to tackle corruption or significantly lift living standards of the country's poorest.

Authorities still have to name a date for the run-off. NEC spokesman Henry Flomo told reporters outside the court he believed one could be held in two weeks, but said the date would be announced shortly.

The judges made the ruling with a 4-1 majority.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us