British Prime Minister Theresa May ensured on Friday that there would be no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after Brexit.

However, in Ireland, beef farmers are concerned that Brexit could impact the country's economy.

There are thousands of farms across the country and many have become similarly reliant on the UK as their biggest and closest market.

And, as TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports, Irish farmers would be particularly vulnerable to a 'hard' Brexit.